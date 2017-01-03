Brian Dawkins Named Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday night, Eagles legend Brian Dawkins took one step closer to making it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dawkins is widely regarded as one of the most feared defensive players in Eagles history and that reverence for his play could soon be shown in Canton.
The Hall of Fame class for 2017 is set to be announced on February 4, the day before the Super Bowl.
Dawkins played 13 seasons in Philadelphia and became the symbol of one of the league’s most well-respected defenses. After leaving the Eagles 2009, Dawkins played three more seasons for the Denver Broncos.
The Eagles safety was a 9-time pro bowler and a 4-time first team all-pro.
No player symbolized Eagles football more than Dawkins and now he has a chance to take that legacy to the Hall of Fame.