Bill And Hillary Clinton To Attend Trump Inauguration

2:12 p.m.

Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, putting the 2016 presidential rivals on the same platform only weeks after their tough campaign.

Aides to the former president and former secretary of state say the Clintons will attend the Jan. 20 inauguration. The announcement came shortly after former President George W. Bush’s office said he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, has largely avoided the public eye since Trump’s come-from-behind victory in November. As a former president and first lady, the couple faced the difficult decision of whether to attend the ceremony.

11:05 a.m.

The new U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, says he isn’t concerned about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks that the United Nations is a place to have a good time.

Guterres, who took over from Ban Ki-moon, said after arriving at U.N. headquarters in New York for the first time Tuesday that he is focused on getting all countries to come together to solve the multiplying conflicts and other “terrible problems” the world is facing, including terrorism, human rights violations, poverty and inequality.

After the United States allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank on Dec. 23 in a stunning rupture with past practice, Trump questioned the U.N.’s effectiveness.

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!,” he tweeted on Dec. 26.

Trump has also shown little interest in multilateralism, which Guterres stressed Tuesday is the “the cornerstone” of the United Nations.

9:48 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump will be given “more information” from the intelligence community about Russian interference in the U.S. election in the coming days.

That’s according to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who briefly addressed reporters on Tuesday as he entered Trump Tower.

Asked about Russia, Pence said “the president-elect will be receiving more information about that and other topics on the world stage” over the course of the coming days.

Trump’s team has been skeptical about intelligence reports that determined Russia interfered with the 2016 election.

Pence ignored a question about whether he had lost confidence in the U.S. intelligence community. Instead, he said it is “a new season” for America’s role in the world.

He added, “The world will see that with our president-elect taking office that America will be standing tall in the world again, engaging the world again, and standing firmly for America’s interests.”

9:35 a.m.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence has a message for Capitol Hill: “It’s time to get to work.”

President-elect Donald Trump’s second in command made the comment on Tuesday as he entered Trump Tower in New York as members of Congress convened in Washington for the first time in 2017.

Pence said he would spend Wednesday on Capitol Hill meeting with members of the House and Senate about the incoming administration’s agenda.

He said, “It’s time to keep our word to the American people.”

The priorities Pence mentioned were “repealing and replacing Obamacare” along with plans to “roll back” regulations.

Pence also said there would likely be another Cabinet announcement in the coming days.

