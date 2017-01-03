Best Consignment Shops In Philadelphia To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Kelly Neilson With the holidays finally over, consider cleaning out your closet and earning some extra cash by donating your gently used clothing, accessories and shoes to a local consignment shop. Consignment shops offer contracts for your items that’ll allow you to earn a portion of the sales price. See below for the best shops in Philadelphia to donate clothing and accessories.

Addiction Studios

1024 Pine St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(267) 687-5446

www.addictionstudios.com 1024 Pine St.Philadelphia, PA 19107(267) 687-5446 Addiction Studios is a designer consignment boutique located at 10th and Pine specializing in the resale of luxury labels including Chanel, Donna Karan, Kate Spade, Christian Dior and many more. The boutique only accepts in-trend items and those currently on sale or within the past two years. The items may be dropped off in-store or mailed in for review. All items are contracted for 60 days in which, if sold, you’ll receive a commission of 40-percent, 50-percent or 60-percent, depending on the sale price.

The Attic Manayunk

4335 Main St.

Manayunk, PA 19127

(215) 791-8537

www.atticclothes.com 4335 Main St.Manayunk, PA 19127(215) 791-8537 For those in Manayunk, the Attic is where you’ll want to head if you’re looking to cash in on your old clothing. All items, whether it’s clothing, accessories or jewelry, are hand-picked especially for the buyer and many are in near perfect shape and affordable, as the Attic offers stylish and current trends for much less. If you’re looking to sell, bring your clothing to the Attic and, if accepted, your consignment items will be on the floor for two months. When the items sell, you’ll receive 50-percent of the selling price.

Sophisticated Seconds

2019 Sansom St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 561-6740

www.sophisticatedsecondsphila.com 2019 Sansom St.Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 561-6740 Sophisticated Seconds is a designer consignment store located in Rittenhouse Square. It offers high-quality and designer fashion for both men and women and has been dressing Philadelphia since 1995. Here, you’ll be able to find casual and business wear, evening clothing and shoes, handbags and scarves. If you’re looking to consign, your items must be less than 3 years old and in-season. Clothing will be kept on the floor for 60 days and you’ll receive 50-percent of the sales price. First consignments are done by appointment. Related: Top Consignment Stores In Philadelphia

Greene Street

700 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 733-9261

www.greenestreetstores.com 700 South St.Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 733-9261 With 10 locations in Philadelphia and New Jersey, Greene Street offers the area affordable fashion with a focus on sustainability. Brands accepted include Anthropoligoie, J. Crew and Theory and all clothing should be in excellent condition, on-trend and less than three years old. Your gently used and seasonal items may be consigned and put out on to the floor for 60 days. If sold, you’ll receive 40-percent of the sales price. A minimum of 10 items is needed for a contract.