‘Armed & Dangerous’ Bank Robbers Sought In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help with finding two men behind a string of bank robberies in the area over the past few weeks.

The most recent robbery happened Monday at a TD Bank branch on East Butler Street.

Police say the suspects entered the bank around 2 p.m. and demanded cash at gunpoint before leaving.

Authorities believe the same two men are responsible for two bank robberies on December 17th in Philadelphia, and a third in Upper Darby Township on December 23rd.

The first suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid-30s, approximately 5’10”-5’11” tall, medium complexion. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black scarf or mask concealing the lower part of his face, black knit cap, and black pants. He carried a compact black semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’9″-5’11” tall, light complexion. He had on a light gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black scarf or mask concealing the lower part of his face, black gloves, and black pants.

These men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about these robberies or these subjects is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department.