AG Office Encourages Consumers To Be Smart When Buying A Car

January 3, 2017 4:39 PM By Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The director of the consumer protection section of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is advising car buyers to do their homework before making any deal for wheels.

Sarah Frasch, a Philadelphia-based deputy Attorney General who directs operations of the bureau of consumer protection, said investigators have been pursuing unlicensed dealers and individuals.

She said they’ve been cracking down on those selling vehicles that aren’t roadworthy or misrepresenting vehicles in on-line or print advertisements.

“Ads, like put on Craigslist for instance, where it was represented that it was an individual seller. It was actually a dealer or unlicensed dealer.”

Frasch advises buyers to comparison shop, always check the Carfax, test drive it, have your mechanic look at it before committing to a purchase. She also said you should consult vehicle price guides like Kelly Blue Book.

