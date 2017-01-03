ACL Injuries, A Growing Problem For Teen Athletes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sports-related knee injuries are a big issue for any athlete and now with college football ending and the NFL moving to the playoffs, it’s something players work to prevent.

The science on preventing and repairing ACL knee injuries has been rapidly progressing — and there’s also been an increase in the number of teenagers with that type of injury.

“The anterior cruciate ligament is a cord-like ligament in the center, behind the knee cap,” explained Dr. Brett Sweitzer, an orthopedic surgeon at Einstein Healthcare.

He says the ACL connects and stabilizes the knee and leg.

“When it tears, it pulls off the bone here or rupture when they feel that pop.”

It’s a dreaded injury for any athlete — because a torn or ruptured ACL doesn’t heal on its own. The ligament has to be surgically reconstructed and can usually be done arthroscopically, which is considered less invasive.

“It’s certainly one of the worst injuries in all of sports,” said Dr. Sweitzer.

Former Eagle, Ike Reese says while he fortunately avoided problems with his ACL, he watched plenty of teammates struggle with the injury.

“It can be devastating cause the injury requires a lot of rehab and treatment and the psychological part of it,” noted Reese. “You have to get over the fear of re-injuring that knee.”

Research shows ACL injuries are a growing problem for teen athletes — especially females.

Experts say improving muscles that support the knee can help prevent injuries.

“Dynamic training, working on jumping/landing appropriately. Work to strengthen core — so land with knees bent,” Dr. Sweitzer advised.

The majority of ACL injuries happen while playing agility sports, such as basketball, soccer, skiing and football.