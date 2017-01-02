BREAKING: ISIS Responsible For Nightclub Attack That Injured Delco Native

Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Rogue One’ In First Place 3 Weeks In A Row

January 2, 2017 4:00 AM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office, weekend box office report

By Bill Wine
KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With no new mainstream films released on the year’s final weekend, the leader remained the same at multiplexes.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story  made it three weekends in a row in first place at the box office by earning just under an estimated $50-million.

The musical animated comedy, Sing, remained the runner-up as well, taking in another $41-million.

Third was the sci-fi feature, Passengers, with $16-million.

The comedy, Why Him?, was fourth with a total of $10–million.

And fifth was the action thriller, Assassin’s Creed, with $8-million.

But the story remains Rogue One, which kicks off the new year by pushing its impressive cumulative total in just three weekends over the $400-million mark.

More from Bill Wine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia