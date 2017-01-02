Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Rogue One’ In First Place 3 Weeks In A Row

By Bill Wine
KYW Newsradio
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With no new mainstream films released on the year’s final weekend, the leader remained the same at multiplexes.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made it three weekends in a row in first place at the box office by earning just under an estimated $50-million.
The musical animated comedy, Sing, remained the runner-up as well, taking in another $41-million.
Third was the sci-fi feature, Passengers, with $16-million.
The comedy, Why Him?, was fourth with a total of $10–million.
And fifth was the action thriller, Assassin’s Creed, with $8-million.
But the story remains Rogue One, which kicks off the new year by pushing its impressive cumulative total in just three weekends over the $400-million mark.