Viral Video Shows Toddler Saving Twin Brother Trapped Under Fallen Dresser

January 2, 2017 10:44 PM

OREM, Utah (CBS) — We’ve all heard about the mystifying relationship twins seem to share with each other — when one twin is physically injured or experiencing a certain emotion it seems the other can feel it too. That deep sibling bond may be what saved a Utah toddler from a large piece of furniture that fell on top of him.

The accident, captured by the family’s nanny cam, shows two-year-old Brock Shoff trapped underneath a fallen dresser. Also in the video — Brock’s twin brother, Bowdy. In what appears to be an incredible feat of strength for a two-year-old, the footage shows Bowdy pushing the dresser off of Brock, freeing him.

Their dad, Ricky Shoff took to Facebook to express the gratitude he felt for his sons’ connection and also warn parents to make sure their furniture is bolted and secure.

“We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share,” Ricky said in the post. “We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall.”

The video, posted to YouTube on Saturday has more than 121,000 views.

 

