Police In Burlington Co. Searching For Naked Man In Jeep

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Police departments in Burlington County are investigating multiple lewdness complaints.
According to the Evesham Township Police Department, two girls reported seeing a naked man running towards them on December 30, 2016.
During the incident, the young girls were walking in the area of Westerly Drive to the basketball courts when they a noticed a black Jeep with a white decal on right side of window (Cherokee Style) drive by them.
Police say the girls reported the naked male ran toward their direction at which time they ran home. The man was last seen getting back into his vehicle and driving toward Ravens Row.
The suspect is described as a “chubby” white male man in his 30’s to early 40’s, “clean shaven” with a faded style haircut.
On December 30, 2016, the Medford Township Police Department say they, too received a lewdness complaint.
During that December 21, 2016 incident, a woman walking on Huntington Circle Drive reported seeing a naked pale skin white man exit an older model Jeep Patriot wearing tennis shoes.
Police say the man was heavy set with brown hair and was described as having an excessive amount of body hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police:
Medford Township Police Department: 609-267-8300.
Evesham Township Police Department: 856-983-1116