PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia’s sugary drink tax is now in effect — funding school programs and recreation projects.
The tax is a cent and a half per ounce.
A judge ruled the tax is allowed by state and federal law, but the beverage industry plans to appeal.
The tax is expected to raise about $90 million a year, for the expansion of pre-k programs, and renovations at parks, libraries, and community schools.
