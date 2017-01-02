Philadelphia’s Sugary Drink Tax Is Now In Effect

January 2, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Soda Tax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia’s sugary drink tax is now in effect — funding school programs and recreation projects.

The tax is a cent and a half per ounce.

A judge ruled the tax is allowed by state and federal law, but the beverage industry plans to appeal.

The tax is expected to raise about $90 million a year, for the expansion of pre-k programs, and renovations at parks, libraries, and community schools.

