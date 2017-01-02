Naked Man Allegedly Chases Teenage Girls In Evesham Township

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP (CBS) — Police are looking for a man driving around neighborhoods naked.
This man has two towns very concerned and on high alert.
“In one incident, the subject drove past the person, came back again and then persisted to get out of the vehicle,” said Medford Township Police Lt. Arthur Waterman.
On December 30th, the suspect was scene running toward two teenage girls in Evesham Township.
Police are looking for a man, they say drives around in a Jeep with a possible white sticker in the rear window.
Police say he was spotted once here in Evesham Township and two other times in Medford Township.
The suspect is described as an overweight white male in his 30s to 40s with a clean shave and a faded haircut.
If you spot him, you are instructed to contact police.