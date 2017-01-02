Inquirer Comments On Ejection Of Writer From Eagles Press Box

by Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fallout continues after the Eagles ejected an Inquirer beat writer from the press box during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

The punishment didn’t fit the crime, says Inquirer Senior VP and Executive Editor Stan Wischnowski.

He called “outrageous” the fact that Inquirer Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane was ejected from the Linc press box after arguing with an Eagles PR rep over how loudly McLane and his colleagues talked about a third-quarter penalty.

“He didn’t deserve this, particularly in front of his peers. And we just hope to get to the bottom of it,” said Wischnowski.

Eagles VP Anne Gordon told the Inquirer that McLane violated the press box code of conduct.

McLane was back on the job one day later, covering the Eagles cleaning out their lockers. But Wischnowski says the issue is not resolved.

“There is a next step. I’m not ready to go public and mention whet the next step is, but yeah, we’re definitely interested in having a larger conversation about the issue,” Wischnowski said.

The Eagles have not responded to our request for comment.