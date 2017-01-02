Dom Show Notes 1.2.17

9:00-The most offensive skit at the Mummer’s parade.
9:20-Is Russia an enemy or friend?
10:00-Jonathan Karl, the Obama admin did nothing about the Chinese hack but did about this Russian hack.
10:15-Charlie Gerow of Quantum Communications, joined discussing the year of 2016 and the future for 2017.
10:35-President Obama could still appoint Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court during a Senate recess.
10:50-Words to ban in 2017.
11:00-Nellie Fitzpatrick, Director of LGBT Affairs in Philadelphia, joined discussing what she thought of the Mummer’s Parade.