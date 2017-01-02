NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Dom Show Notes 1.2.17

January 2, 2017 11:56 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-The most offensive skit at the Mummer’s parade.

9:20-Is Russia an enemy or friend?

10:00-Jonathan Karl, the Obama admin did nothing about the Chinese hack but did about this Russian hack. 

10:15-Charlie Gerow of Quantum Communications, joined discussing the year of 2016 and the future for 2017.

10:35-President Obama could still appoint Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court during a Senate recess.

10:50-Words to ban in 2017. 

11:00-Nellie Fitzpatrick, Director of LGBT Affairs in Philadelphia, joined discussing what she thought of the Mummer’s Parade.

