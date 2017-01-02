Dentists Tell People To Include Oral Health In New Year’s Resolutions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s that time of year for making resolutions — many setting goals to lose weight and get healthier. Dentists are saying more people should also be making resolutions about their teeth.

To keep her teeth in good shape, Aisling Bier was told by her dentist she needed to break a bad habit.

“She noticed my teeth were taking some abuse because I was grinding,” said Bier.

Dentists say many people don’t even realize they’re grinding and clenching their teeth.

“A lot of Americans do it,” explained Dr. Dominique Lizzio, a dentist at the Garden City Dental Group. “It’s usually related to stress and anxiety that they have. Their teeth are worn down and the enamel starts to chip, fittings start to break.”

Biting your nails is another habit to give up. It can chip the edges of your teeth.

“It also makes your jaw end in a protruded position for an extended period of time which can put stress on the jaw joint and the muscles that hold your jaw,” said Dr. Lizzio.

Some other dental resolutions to make this year — stop chewing ice and using your teeth as tools.

And while it’s important to brush, dentists say don’t brush your teeth too hard because it may damage the gums and enamel.

“I’ve been told I’m an overzealous brusher,” admitted Bier. “I have gone from the manual toothbrush to the electric so it self corrects for me.”

Bier is also now wearing a mouth guard at night to keep her from grinding her teeth.

Finally, sugar is really bad for your teeth — one in four people admit they do not brush twice a day. And the vast majority have had at least one cavity and gum disease.

Limiting sugar is especially important for children as tooth decay is the number one chronic childhood illness in America.

Plus, a resolution to limit sweets will help not only your teeth but it may help you meet a few of your other health or weight-related resolutions this year.