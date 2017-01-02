Delco Records First Homicide After Man Found Shot In Car

January 2, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: delaware county, Homicide, shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Authorities in Delaware County are investigating their first homicide of the year after a man is found shot inside a Kia Sorento this morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Howard and 22nd Street.

At the scene, authorities say they found a 24-year-old man shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms this is the first homicide of 2017

No arrest has been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chester Police Department at 610-447-7908

