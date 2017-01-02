Dashcam Captures Man Bellyflopping Onto Police Car

January 2, 2017 8:08 PM

MENASHA, Wis. (CBS) — A Wisconsin man rang in his new year behind bars after he took his New Year’s Eve celebrations too far.

Police dashcam caught the man bellyflopping onto the windshield of a squad car, smashing it.

The officers on the scene suffered minor injuries during the incident which took place after midnight Sunday.

Authorities say the 25-year-old man was intoxicated at the time. He was checked into a local hospital and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. According to officials, he will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office on multiple charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016
Top 15 Philly Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia