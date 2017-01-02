Dashcam Captures Man Bellyflopping Onto Police Car

MENASHA, Wis. (CBS) — A Wisconsin man rang in his new year behind bars after he took his New Year’s Eve celebrations too far.
Police dashcam caught the man bellyflopping onto the windshield of a squad car, smashing it.
The officers on the scene suffered minor injuries during the incident which took place after midnight Sunday.
Authorities say the 25-year-old man was intoxicated at the time. He was checked into a local hospital and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. According to officials, he will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office on multiple charges.