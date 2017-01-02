NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Cosby’s Attorneys Give Reasoning For Moving Trial

January 2, 2017 11:20 AM By Jim Melwert
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby wants to move his sex assault trial out of Montgomery County, pointing to what his attorneys label “inflammatory” media coverage and a political campaign they say used Cosby as a “pawn.”

In addition to what the defense says are “thousands” of articles written about Bill Cosby, their motion also points to a campaign ad from Kevin Steele’s successful run for Montgomery County District Attorney.

The ad was critical of his opponent, former DA Bruce Castor, for not filing charges against Bill Cosby on these allegations back in 2005.

“Castor admitted he could have used their testimony against Cosby but Castor didn’t even try,” the ad says.

Defense Attorney Dick Winters, who is not involved with this case, says the political ad could be a factor.

“They still have the coverage because it’s Bill Cosby, but maybe not all of the coverage about it being such a political issue in the DA election,” said Winters.

The Montgomery County DA’s office says Steele has indicated he would not oppose a change of venue or bringing in a jury from another county.

