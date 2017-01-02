Bill Wine’s Winter Movie Preview

By Bill Wine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The upcoming Oscar campaign will dominate movie news In January and February, and the most prominent Academy Awards contenders will continue to beckon from multiplex marquees.

But there were will be plenty of new attractions opening as well.

Here are the debuting mainstream movies that moviegoers can look forward to, in pretty much their order of release, over the next couple months as they kick off the 2017 movie calendar:

Live By Night — Ben Affleck directs, co-writes, and stars in an organized crime drama set during the Prohibition that’s based on a novel by Dennis Lahane.

Patriots Day – Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, and John Goodman head the ensemble cast of a docudrama about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and its aftermath.

Sleepless — Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan star in a crime thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a cop with ties to the underworld.

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage — Vin Diesel returns in the franchise’s third installment as the title character, who finds himself enmeshed in a conspiracy.

Split — James McAvoy plays a kidnapper with two-dozen personalities in a horror thriller from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan.

The Founder – Michael Keaton stars as Ray Kroc in a historical biodrama about the businessman who gave the world McDonald’s.

20th Century Women – Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, Elle Fanning, and Billy Crudup co-star in a comedy-drama set in Santa Barbara in the late 1970s.

Gold — Mathew McConaughey stars in an adventure drama about a mining-tycoon wannabe who ventures into the Indonesian jungle in search of the titular precious metal.

Bastards — Owen Wilson and Ed Helms star in a comedy about fraternal twins who embark on a road trip in search of their biological father.

A Dog’s Purpose — A golden retriever tries to discover his purpose in life over the course of multiple owners in an adventure dramedy that features Britt Robertson, Dennis Quaid, and the voice of John Gad.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter — Milla Jovovich plays the only survivor of Resident Evil: Retribution in the video-game inspired horror-thriller franchise’s sixth installment.

Rings — The third installment in the supernatural psychological horror-thriller series follows The Ring and The Ring Two, about a mysterious videotape said to kill its watcher, and features Vincent D’Onofrio and Johnny Galecki.

The Space Between Us — Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson, Carla Gugino, and Gary Oldman co-star in a science fiction drama about the first human born on Mars.

Collide – An action thriller about an American backpacker who gets involved with a ring of drug smugglers features Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins, and Ben Kingsley.

Same Kind of Different as Me – Renee Zellweger, Jon Voight, Greg Kinnear, Djimon Hounsou, and Olivia Holt star in a drama about an international art dealer who befriends a dangerous homeless man.

John Wick: Chapter 2 – Keanu Reeves returns in the title role as a former hitman, supported by an ensemble that includes Ian McShane, Bridget Moynahan, Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Common, and Peter Stormare.

The Lego Batman Movie – The spin-off from 2014’s The Lego Movie is another computer-animated adventure, with a voice cast that includes Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Cera, Mariah Carey, and Rosario Dawson.

Fifty Shades Darker — The sequel to 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, based on the best-seller, is the second installment in the erotic-romance trilogy, starring returnees Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

The Great Wall— Matt Damon stars in an action-adventure mystery focusing on the construction of the Great Wall of China that is directed by Zhang Yimou and was written by Max (son of Mel) Brooks.

Fist Fight – Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert, Jillian Bell, and Tracy Morgan are all part of the ensemble of this high school comedy about a teacher who challenges a fellow faculty member to after-school fisticuffs.

And then, before you know it, it’s March.