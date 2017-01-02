Advocates Aim To End Drug-Related License Suspensions

by Cherri Gregg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal laws created during the War on Drugs are still having a major impact in Pennsylvania.

A new study reveals that thousands in the Commonwealth still lose their drivers licenses for minor drug offenses.

Authored by the Prison Policy Initiative, the report says Pennsylvania is one of a dozen states that still suspends drivers licenses of anyone convicted of minor drug offenses– even if the offense did not involved driving. They do it without notice.

“The working class, lower income, and minorities are hit the hardest,” says Attorney Vincent DiAngelus, owner of License Restoration.

He says license suspensions cases a snowball effect.

“Loss of a job, loss of income- more suspensions,” said DiAngelus

Higher penalties come since roughly 75% of violators ignore the suspension.

“Drivers continue to drive as they continue to work through this,” DiAngelus explained.

PennDot numbers from 2010 show roughly 20,000 drug offenders lost their license for drug-related offenses.

It’s two-to-three times for other non-driving violations, like non-payment of child support.

DiAngelus says there is a solution.

“We have a limited work license that’s available to our residents,” he said.

He says currently, only drivers whose licenses are suspended for driving issues can get them.