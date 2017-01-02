Adventure Aquarium Welcomes Loggerhead Sea Turtle

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)—The Adventure Aquarium rung in 2017 with a loggerhead sea turtle hatchling!
“The hatchling came to us weighing 86 grams and is now over 226 grams,” said Nikki Grandinetti, Curator of Fish and Invertebrates at Adventure Aquarium. “He loves jellies and shrimp. He’s also very active and investigates anything with his mouth.”
Aquarium officials say guests can now visit the hatchling on exhibit in Sea Turtle Cove, adjacent to Ocean Realm where the Aquarium’s adult sea turtles reside.
The young turtle, that hatched last August, will call Adventure Aquarium home for most of the year until it is released into the Gulf Stream off the coast of North Carolina, along with other yearlings from aquariums all over the country, this coming fall.
Adventure Aquarium says they are also asking guests to help select the name of the young turtle at a voting station located in the Main Lobby of the Aquarium.
The name options are:
- Darwin
- Griswold
- Groot
- Tina
The winning name will be announced this coming February.
For more information CLICK HERE.