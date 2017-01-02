3 Clever Ways To Store Your Holiday Decor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday season is winding down and that means it’s time to start putting away all of those festive decorations.

From the lights… to the ornaments… to the knick-knacks… sometimes packing it all up can be a real chore.

“Something happens in storage, it’s all tangled lights don’t work.”

“It’s chaos and every year when I go to take it out, I think why did I put it away like this?”

So before you jam your jolly ole keepsakes into the closet, Holiday Organization Specialist, Marie Dezii is sharing a few clever ways to store your décor.

“You start with what you want to pack away first,” explained Dezii, who is tasked with keeping our CBS3 trimmings in check. She recommends recycling tissue paper gifts to wrap fragile ornaments and storing them inside clearly labeled ziplock bags.

“Between the tissue paper and the bag, you can stack them really nicely in the box.”

For lights, Dezii uses foam cord board to keep them tangle-free — and always labels her bins so she remembers which lights glow where.

“And then I like to take a Sharpee and mark that in 2016 they worked,” Dezii noted.

She even had a resourceful use of the red Solo cup.

“You can put ornaments in them, stack them, then take a piece of foam cord board, make a second level and also do another level in there.”

Dezii says if you’re short on cord board, cut old gift boxes to size.

Another handy hack? — using cupcake holders to store two in one.

And if you run out of something make sure to leave a note for yourself — that way you’ll know what you need for next year when you begin to unwrap another holiday season.