2-Alarm Fire Ravages Home In Delaware County

January 2, 2017 6:13 AM By Trang Do
Filed Under: delaware county, fire

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—A family of six runs for safety as a two-alarm fire tears through a home in Delaware County.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 14th Avenue in Prospect Park.

Firefighters tell CBS 3 the fire started on the ground floor of the home.

Crews from across the county worked for hours to contain the blaze.

Officials say the family of six with three young kids and a dog escape the fire uninjured. Tragically, some pets did perish in the blaze, authorities say.

Neighbors say the house caught fire on two previous occasions.

The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

