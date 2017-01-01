The Eagles’ Good, Bad & Ugly

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There was a lot of things to like, and not much to dislike as the Eagles closed their season with a 27-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Good

Tight end Zach Ertz catching a season-high 13 passes for another season-high 139 yards. Ertz even broke a tackle when after Carson Wentz hit him with a short pass for 14 yards in the first quarter. Ertz topped the day with a beautiful diving catch on a third-quarter touchdown toss.

Quarterback Carson Wentz going 5-for-6 on the Eagles’ first drive, which resulted in a Caleb Sturgis 22-yard field goal. It also gave Wentz 355 completions this season, breaking the NFL rookie passing record for completions in a season, surpassing former Eagle quarterback Sam Bradford.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins’ tackle on the Cowboys’ fourth play of the game, taking down Darren McFadden for a 4-yard loss on first-and-10 at the Dallas 38.

Kicker Caleb Sturgis has been one of the brighter spots on this team. His 22-yard, first-quarter field goal was his 34th field goal this season, breaking Dave Akers’ old mark of 33 (in 2008) for most field goals in a season.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks’ two interceptions from butt fumble Mark Sanchez. He’s turned into a real leader on defense.

Defensive end Connor Barwin’s 19-yard sack. As the players were talking to the media afterwards, you had the sense this could be the last game Barwin, a good community guy and a quality locker room presence, may have played as an Eagle.

Right tackle Lane Johnson continued to prove his dominance since returning from his 10-game suspension. Johnson could be one of the best tackles in football next season—if he stays on the field.

Tight end Trey Burton caught five passes for 39 yards and continues to prove that he may be a valuable resource down the middle of the field—if the Eagles show more trust in him.

The Bad

Cornerback Leodis McKelvin’s poor attempt at tackling Darren McFadden on Dallas’ second play of the game. He pushed him instead of trying to wrap him and take him down.

Cornerback Nolan Carroll III getting beat by Terrence Williams on a 3-yard touchdowns pass with 10:11 left in the half, which gave Dallas a 10-3 lead. It also gave Tony Romo his first and only TD pass this season.

The Ugly

Wentz’s intended deep pass to Dorial Green-Beckham fell short early in the fourth quarter. It was one of the Eagles’ few rare blemishes in a meaningless game—reinforcing the fear that Wentz cannot throw the deep pass.