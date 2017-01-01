Report: Springsteen’s 2016 Tour Earned More Than Beyoncé, Coldplay & Adele

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s “The River Tour” managed to pull in more money in 2016 than Beyoncé, Coldplay and Adele.
Pollstar, the trade publication that covers the worldwide concert industry, ranked “The Boss” #1 on their 2016 Top 10 Worldwide Tours List.
According to the report, Bruce and the boys grossed $268.3 million, compared to Beyoncé’s “Formation World Tour” which grossed $256.4 million.
Ticket prices for both concerts was around the same, with Bruce’s shows selling for around $111.48 per ticket against B’s $114.59. And it’s safe to say both singers have a pretty loyal fan base.
So how did the New Jersey native beat out Queen Bey? It may have come down to hours worked.
Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2o16, Springsteen toured 66 cities, playing a total of 76 shows, a few of which lasted longer than four hours. Beyoncé played 49 shows across 46 cities.
Adele, ranked #5, had the highest show count at 107 in 44 different cities.
Coldplay sold the most tickets, totaling more than 2.6 million.
Check out the full ranking here.