NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Man Flown To Hospital After Suffering Severe Burns From Fire

January 1, 2017 5:26 PM

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man was transported to the hospital via helicopter after suffering severe burns from a fire on the 800 block of Orchard Lane in Bucks County.

Fire and rescue crews were called out to the scene around 9 a.m. for reports of a fire in the shed behind a residence. Neighbors told CBS3, the victim is in his 40s and is the resident of the home. They say the blaze started in a fire pit in the backyard. They also reported hearing an explosion and saw a cloud of smoke.

The victim, who has not been identified, was flown to Temple Hospital. His condition is unknown.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia