Police: Man Flown To Hospital After Suffering Severe Burns From Fire

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man was transported to the hospital via helicopter after suffering severe burns from a fire on the 800 block of Orchard Lane in Bucks County.
Fire and rescue crews were called out to the scene around 9 a.m. for reports of a fire in the shed behind a residence. Neighbors told CBS3, the victim is in his 40s and is the resident of the home. They say the blaze started in a fire pit in the backyard. They also reported hearing an explosion and saw a cloud of smoke.
The victim, who has not been identified, was flown to Temple Hospital. His condition is unknown.