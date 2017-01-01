Perry, Kelser Lead Ducks Past Flyers In Shootout

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Corey Perry scored the decisive shootout goal, Ryan Kesler had a hat trick and goalie John Gibson made 52 saves to set career and franchise records in the Anaheim Ducks’ 4-3 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Kesler had his fourth career hat trick and the first since April 7, 2011, with Vancouver. Gibson faced a career-high 55 shots, falling two shy of the club record. Jonathan Bernier, who played briefly in the second period, made one save.

Philadelphia had a season-high 55 shots and limited Anaheim to 25 shots on goal. Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn scored for the Flyers, and Steve Mason made 23 saves.

The game was highlighted by a wild second period in which Kesler scored the third of his three goals, the Flyers scored twice to tie it at 3 and the Ducks changed goalies twice. The tone was set early when Kevin Bieksa and Wayne Simmonds engaged in a fight that ended with Bieksa ripping off Simmonds’ jersey and pads, leaving him to skate to the penalty box half-naked.

Anaheim was outshot 52-23 through regulation, but Gibson kept Anaheim in it in the third, effectively sending it into overtime.

The Ducks had a golden opportunity to score in overtime when Rickard Rakell sped into the Flyers’ zone untouched but Mason denied the breakaway opportunity and the ensuing redirect on the rebound by Hampus Lindholm. With 40 seconds left, Michael Del Zotto launched a hard wrist shot but Gibson head-butted it away for the save.

Kesler finished his hat trick at 16:54 in the second period, but it was the only offense Anaheim could generate. Schenn and Couturier scored each scored in the next two minutes to tie it at 3.

Kesler opened the scoring in the first period when he finished off a backhand feed from Korbinian Holzer at 7:55. Konecny scored 19 seconds later to tie it at 1, but Kesler scored again in the first period off a rebound at 16:54, making it 2-1.

NOTES: Anaheim lost captain Ryan Getzlaf in the third period. Getzlaf took one shift before leaving the game with a lower-body injury.

