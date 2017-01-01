Pedestrian Stuck And Killed In North Philly Hit-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Chew Avenue near Marvine Street in the city’s Fern Rock neighborhood.
Police say a 71-year-old man was struck and killed by the driver of a white sedan who fled the scene.
Investigators say the 25-year-old driver was found about three blocks away where he crashed into a fence.
He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition with multiple injuries.
The driver is facing charges of fleeing the scene of a fatal accident.