Mummers Parade Offers New Year A Lively Welcome

January 1, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Mummers, Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Mummers Parade, a Philadelphia tradition for over a century, is offering 2017 a lively welcome.

The carnival-like celebration that draws tens of thousands of ornately costumed performers got underway Sunday amid mild winter temperatures and sunshine.

The parade delights spectators along downtown city streets and at home in front of their televisions broadcasting the popular festivity live. Organizers this year have made extra efforts to ensure a more respectful and inclusive event.

The parade’s image suffered in recent years from a string of racially and ethnically offensive displays. But since then, Mummers and the city offered voluntary sensitivity training and Mummers leaders published an open letter condemning expressions of hate and bigotry.

