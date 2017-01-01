Atlantic City Man Arrested After Body Found In Trashcan

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ. (CBS) — An Atlantic City man has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found inside a trashcan.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Adriatic Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday where the body of 52-year-old Ricky Ward was discovered.
An investigation led to the arrest of 64-year-old Thomas Green, who is accused of repeatedly hitting Ward in the head with stones and killing him.
Green was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and related offenses.
He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on $1-million full cash bail.