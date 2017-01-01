Artificial Intelligence, Car Tech On Display At World’s Largest Gadget Show

by Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The giant consumer technology show, known simply as ‘CES,’ gets underway this week in Las Vegas. The event is beginning to look a lot like a car show.
Get a glimpse of the future of your driveway.
“We’re going to hear a lot of car makers commit to autonomous driving, self-driving. We’re going to see holographic displays within your car console as well. That’s going to be the biggest wow factor for everyone at CES,” said Engadget.com reviews editor Cherlynn Low.
She said BMW is looking to bring that gesture-controlled floating display to your car’s cockpit… eventually.
Faraday Future will unveil the electric luxury car it hopes will one day be a Tesla killer.
Closer to market, we’ll likely see a slew of products for the connected home, devices that work with the Amazon Echo and Google Home personal assistants to control devices around the house.
And CES is always about bigger and supposedly better TVs. Look for companies to show off models that use High Dynamic Range, or HDR, for real-world colors and contrast.