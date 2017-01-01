A look Into Future At DRPA

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Officials at the Delaware River Port Authority met with reporters as 2016 ended to look ahead.
There’s newfound labor peace at the authority in contracts with three major unions. More important to drivers and PATCO riders alike is this assessment from bard Vice Chairman Jeffrey Nash.
“We have been able to hold the line on the tolls and the fares, implementing a commuter discount so frequent commuters over the bridge now are going across the Delaware for 4 dollars a trip verses the 5,” Nash told KYW Newsradio. “And there’s no plans to raise the tolls or the fares in the foreseeable future.”
PATCO has about a third of its 120 car fleet rehabbed, and work is planned to renovate the Ferry Avenue, Woodcrest and Lindenwold stations.
And DRPA board chair Ryan Boyer says they’re making progress on reopening the Franklin Square station in Center City.
“It’s a priority for the Pennsylvania Governor. Therefore, it’s a priority of this board chairman,” Boyer said. “So it’s a very important part of our strategic plan moving forward.”
Don’t expect that station to reopen for several years, although leaders say it’s no longer a question of if, but when.