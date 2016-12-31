Trump Wishes Happy New Year To ‘My Many Enemies’

December 31, 2016 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

By Eugene Scott

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump is not quite ready to let auld acquaintances be forgot.

The incoming President wished a happy new year Saturday morning to all — including his “many enemies.”

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love,” Trump tweeted.

Trump has continued to criticize opponents and the media during his transition, and has been at odds with the Obama administration over its belief that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to aid his campaign.

The President-elect has spent the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

