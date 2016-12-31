South Jersey Man Charged In Sexual Assault Of 7-Year-Old Girl

BELLMAWR, NJ. (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a man in the sexual assault of young girl in Atlantic County, New Jersey.
Authorities say 30-year-old James Ward was arrested Friday at his home in Bellmawr after a two-year investigation.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office says Ward, the fiancé of the victim’s mother, sexually assaulted the 7-year-old girl at her home in Brigantine while her mother was not there and she was left in his care.
Ward was charged aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses.
He was being held on $350,000 full cash bail.