Police: 2 Young Girls Approached By Naked Man In Evesham Township

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ. (CBS) — Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are looking for a man who allegedly approached two young girls while naked.
Police say it happened around 1 p.m Friday in the area of Ravens Row and Fox Chase Road in Evesham Township.
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl and her 14-year-old friend were walking to the basketball courts near Westerly Drive when a man driving a black Jeep stopped the vehicle and got out with no clothes on. The girls told police that the man began running towards them, so they ran home.
According to police, the man did not say anything to the girls during the incident.
The suspect is described as a “chubby” white male in his late 30’s to early 40’s, “clean shaven” with a faded style haircut.
The vehicle he was driving is described as a black Jeep “Cherokee style” with no tire on the back and a white decal on the right side of the window.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the identity of this suspect to contact them at 856-983-1116.
