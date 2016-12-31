Police: 16-Year-Old Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop in Stolen Vehicle

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged after police say he fled a motor vehicle stop in a stolen vehicle.
Authorities say the police pursuit began Friday afternoon when Atlantic City patrol officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that had been reported earlier in the day. Officers say the 16-year-old male suspect, from Ventnor, fled from the officers, getting off the Garden State Parkway in Galloway Township.
After taking several turns, officials say the suspect stopped his vehicle on a dirt road. Officers gave the driver multiple verbal commands to exit the car but he refused. The suspect then put his car in reverse in an attempt to escape. He later stopped and exited the vehicle and was eventually taken into custody.
The juvenile suspect was charged with eluding, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and possession of burglar tools. He was remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility.
Anyone with more information on this incident is being asked to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.