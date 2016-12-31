Firework Show So Nice, They Did It Twice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crowds in Philadelphia were treated to not one, but two fireworks shows to kick off the new year.
Fireworks exploded into the chilly night sky along Philadelphia’a waterfront. Debbie Schell was loving every minute of it.
“It was fantastic, I was amazed by all the colors and the music went perfectly I thought with it, so I thought it was a great show. they did a great job.”
She was there with her friend Lisa.
“It was great,” Lisa said. “It’s so great for everyone to come out and have a sens of community and community spirit, celebrate the new year to come.”
She said the evening was about more than just a beautiful site.
“I think when people get together and they’re able to share something wonderful, even if it’s a simple thing like fireworks display, it allows people to hope for something, and it kind of gives us a sens of we can all bring that spirit into the new year.”