Amber Alert Issued In PA For 8-Month-Old Girl

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert Mercer County, Pa.
Authorities say eight-month-old Ariella Downs was abducted from the 300 block of Canterbury Court in Sharpsville around 12 noon.
Police say the baby girl may be with 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert, described as a Hispanic male, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown eyes. He may be driving a dark green Ford Explorer with Ohio plates “GGD-7760.”
Anyone with information is being asked to call police by dialing 911.