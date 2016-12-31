Amber Alert Issued In PA For 8-Month-Old Girl

December 31, 2016 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert Mercer County, Pa.

Authorities say eight-month-old Ariella Downs was abducted from the 300 block of Canterbury Court in Sharpsville around 12 noon.

Police say the baby girl may be with 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert, described as a Hispanic male, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown eyes. He may be driving a dark green Ford Explorer with Ohio plates “GGD-7760.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call police by dialing 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia