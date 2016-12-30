2016: Some Say Good Riddance, Others Sad To See It Go

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday is the last day of 2016.

Some people are looking forward to it coming to an end. But for others, this year wasn’t all bad.

High schooler Alyssa says for her, this was a year of personal growth:

“I met new people and I guess I can say my personality has changed and I look at things differently now.”

But like many others, she associates 2016 with an abundance of celebrity deaths:

“People dying, celebrities, it wasn’t so great.”

Corinne O’Connell also had celebrity deaths on her mind while reflecting on 2016:

“I’m hoping we escape alive!”

She calls this past year “hard and challenging:”

“I’m a pretty optimistic person, but there was a lot of, at least for me, ‘wow, this is really happening’?”

But when it comes to her 2016…

“It was very good,” she says. “I started teaching yoga, I work for Habitat For Humanity, we finished our 200th house in Philadelphia.”

Tell Colleen and Dan 2016 was a bad year, they’ll tell you you’re wrong.

“I thought it was pretty good,” says Colleen. “I mean, I started dating him, so it’s been pretty good.”

“It was a very good year,” Dan adds. “I got to travel. Just an all around fun year.”

They both say they’re looking forward to another year together in 2017, Colleen even throwing the “e” word out there (that would be engagement).

Another happy couple, Josey and Gabby, had nothing but good things to say about 2016 too.

“Pretty amazing,” says Gabby. “Met him, always a good thing.”

“Graduated college,” Josey said. “And I got a new job which is wonderful.”

As for 2017, Josey wants to escape the cold, and move to Florida.