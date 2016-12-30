Trump: Putin ‘Very Smart’ For Decision To Withhold Sanctions

December 30, 2016 3:03 PM
Filed Under: obama, Putin, Russia, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump deemed Vladimir Putin “very smart” Friday for withholding reciprocal sanctions on the US, at least for the time being.

“Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!” Trump wrote on Twitter from his Florida resort.

Earlier, Putin discarded a recommendation from his government to impose restrictions on the US in retaliation of President Barack Obama’s decision to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the US presidential election.

35 Russian Diplomats Ordered To Leave US As White House Levies Sanctions Against Russia

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

