Special Celebration Lets Children At A.I. duPont Ring In 2017 Early

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) — A special celebration brought smiles to the faces of young patients at a Delaware hospital. It was quite the party as they ring in 2017 a little early.

The ball dropped a little early at Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. Precisely at 12 noon, this celebration kicked off a few hours of fun for patients and families. The kids were partying hard.

The party was complete with sweets, pizza, presents, games, ball dropping and making activities, fuzzy fireworks and of course those oh so necessary noise makers.

A.I. duPont Hospital went all out for these kids to just feel like kids and make every moment count. “Play is what helps kids heal and get better and get out of the hospital faster,” said Melissa Nicely. “We try to do everything we can to make the holidays special for children and families and help them really celebrate the way they would if they were at home.”

Carly Ruhnke just got out of surgery, but was not going to miss out on the fun. She says the way this hospital spreads joy, plays a huge part in why she likes it there. “I’ve been coming here since I was four,” she said. “I’m 20-years-old now and I’m not going anywhere else. They’re with you on your side, making you feel comfortable 110 percent of the time.”