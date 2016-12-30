Sixers Let Lead Slip Away, Fall To Jazz 100-83

December 30, 2016 12:05 AM
Filed Under: nba, sixers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — George Hill had 21 points in his return to the lineup after missing 13 games with a sprained toe, and the Utah Jazz blitzed the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter to win 100-83 on Thursday night.

Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood each added 20 points for the Jazz (20-13), who outscored Philadelphia 30-9 in the final period. They shot 58 percent from 3-point range overall to win their second consecutive game after dropping three in a row.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 16 points and Nerlens Noel and Dario Saric both added 14, but the anemic fourth-quarter performance contributed to the 76ers’ fourth straight loss.

Philadelphia, playing without leading scorer and rebounder Joel Embiid, surprisingly led for most of the game before the fourth-quarter collapse. The 76ers shot 4 for 23 in the final 12 minutes.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia