Police In N.J. Searching for Black & Mild, Swisher Sweets Cigar Thieves

December 30, 2016 6:28 AM
Filed Under: Burlington Township Police, Theft

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)—Police in New Jersey are looking for a group of teens who allegedly broke into a gas station and stole Black & Mild and Swisher Sweets cigars.

Burlington Township Police say it happened early this week at the Center Exxon located at 2503 Mount Holly Road.

A group of four to five subjects on bicycles were seen leaving the area towards the Burlington Center Mall Entrance, police said in a news release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (609) 386-2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia