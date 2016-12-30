Police In N.J. Searching for Black & Mild, Swisher Sweets Cigar Thieves

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)—Police in New Jersey are looking for a group of teens who allegedly broke into a gas station and stole Black & Mild and Swisher Sweets cigars.
Burlington Township Police say it happened early this week at the Center Exxon located at 2503 Mount Holly Road.
A group of four to five subjects on bicycles were seen leaving the area towards the Burlington Center Mall Entrance, police said in a news release.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (609) 386-2019.