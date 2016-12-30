Police: 3 Women Entered Wawa Just to Throw Coffee On Employees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police in Upper Darby are searching for three women they say walked into a Wawa and threw hot coffee onto three employee’s faces.
It happened Thursday night just before midnight in the 400 block of South 69th Street.
According the Upper Darby Police Department, three African American women entered the Wawa, poured a 24oz coffee and threw it onto the workers.
The Wawa employees say the women are frequent customers and are “always causing problems”.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the incident.
Police described one of the suspects as an African American woman, wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants with PINK printed on the leg.
“The females walked from Patterson Avenue, through the Pearl Vision Lot and into the WaWa, their egress route was the same,” police said in a news release.
It is believed they reside in the neighborhood of Stonehurst Elementary School.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police the Upper Darby Police Department.