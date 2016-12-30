Philadelphians Putting The Finishing Touches On New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By Anita Oh
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As New Year’s approaches, people throughout Philadelphia are still putting the finishing touches on 2016.
Everywhere you look, there are crowds of people getting ready to welcome 2017. There’s a lot of preparation that goes into ringing in the new year.
Reading Terminal Market was bustling with people getting ready from people looking for the components of a perfect New Year’s meal to others buying flowers to give to that special someone to start a new year the right way.
Special Celebration Lets Children At A.I. duPont Ring In 2017 Early
There is a significant rush of business at the market between Thanksgiving through New Year’s said Butch Dougherty of Iovine Brothers Produce. “We just have to bring in a lot more produce and a lot more specialty items.”
While people are gathering up to eat at home, restaurants are busy too. Cuba Libre in Old City is expecting about 400 people to show up for the pre-fixed menu and after party. The team here has been preparing for the New Year’s Eve celebrations since August.
Amid the hustle and bustle, many are taking a moment to reflect. “I’m just hoping and praying that we do better in 2017,” said Carolyn Rye.
For as another year passes, there’s room to welcome all that is still to come.