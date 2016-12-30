New York Bar Raises Drinking Age to 25 To Stop Party ‘Animals’

NEW YORK (CBS)—A popular bar in New York is raising the drinking age to 25 in an attempt to curb a rowdy weekend crowd.
According to Press Union, Phil’s Crummy Corner Bar in Brooklyn, New York made the move after early morning drunkenness sparked outrage from unhappy neighbors.
A restaurant employee tells the local media that they will enforce the drinking restriction after 10 p.m. on weekends.
Other bar employees have also told the Union that they plan to make an exception for bar patrons who are “well known to the owner.”
A community board meeting was held earlier this week where residents vented complaints about the bar. Phil’s was reportedly not invited to the meeting.
“You will be shocked about the number of conversations you can hear from my bed,” said one woman who lives nearby. “They’re animals. Friday and Saturday night it’s like animal town.”
Other residents reported bar patrons throwing beer in their planters, drinking in the street and even assaulting incidents.
Phil’s manager says they are working on creating a “quiet family place.”