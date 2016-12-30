New Year’s Eve Idea: Pocono Mountain Slopes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people are making their New Year’s Eve plans with skiing in mind.
Spring Mountain in Schwenksville, PA is having a good month, leading up to New Year’s Eve, despite warm temperatures on Thursday. President Rick Buckman said they have still benefited from the temps.
“Fortunately, December has been kind to us, we had a couple good weeks of snow making weather and got lots of snow,” Buckman said. “Basically, on New Year’s Eve, we’re not open until midnight, it’s like any other Saturday night, we’re open until 9 in the evening.”
Up in the Poconos, there are plenty of activities on tap. Mary Ravert is with the Pocono Visitors Bureau, she said the slopes are a fun time.
“Pocono Mountains is rockin’ this New Year’s Eve weekend, and we’re asking all the visitors to come celebrate in the Pocono Mountains, where there’s plenty of dressin’ up, dancin’ and even snowtubin’ down the mountain.”
For more information on what’s happening in the Poconos, you can call 1-800 POCONOS.