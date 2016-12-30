Gunman Shoots Man, Woman Sitting In Van In Philly

December 30, 2016 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on two people sitting in a van in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of East Courtland Street.

Police tell CBS 3 a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were sitting in a white van when they were ambushed.

The woman was shot in the back and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Both victims were transported and currently listed in stable condition.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

