Final Payout For Disgraced Former Head Of PPA… And It’s A Big One

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disgraced former Philadelphia Parking Authority director Vince Fenerty will get one very big final pay day.
Fenerty will collect a pay-out of more than $227,000.
An authority spokesman says it includes unused vacation, administrative leave, comp time, and some leftover sick leave.
Embattled PPA Director Fenerty Resigns Amid Scandal
He says the board was informed of the amount, but didn’t need to take any action since it was consistent with any employee pay-out.
Fenerty resigned, just ahead of being dismissed, after disclosures that he had sexually harassed female employees for a number of years.
The spokesman says the pay-out would have been the same even if the board had fired him.
PPA Under Fire For Handling Of Sexual Harassment Complaint
Councilman David Oh, a frequent Authority critic, says this does little to dispel the perception that the Authority can be predatory in its practices.
“Restoration of public confidence is not helped when someone who has been a predator comes back to reap benefits.”
Oh says he understands the payment is in keeping with work rules but perhaps the work rules should be re-examined.