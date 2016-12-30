Final Payout For Disgraced Former Head Of PPA… And It’s A Big One

December 30, 2016 3:32 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Pat Loeb, PPA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disgraced former Philadelphia Parking Authority director Vince Fenerty will get one very big final pay day.

Fenerty will collect a pay-out of more than $227,000.

An authority spokesman says it includes unused vacation, administrative leave, comp time, and some leftover sick leave.

Embattled PPA Director Fenerty Resigns Amid Scandal

He says the board was informed of the amount, but didn’t need to take any action since it was consistent with any employee pay-out.

Fenerty resigned, just ahead of being dismissed, after disclosures that he had sexually harassed female employees for a number of years.

The spokesman says the pay-out would have been the same even if the board had fired him.

PPA Under Fire For Handling Of Sexual Harassment Complaint

Councilman David Oh, a frequent Authority critic, says this does little to dispel the perception that the Authority can be predatory in its practices.

“Restoration of public confidence is not helped when someone who has been a predator comes back to reap benefits.”

Oh says he understands the payment is in keeping with work rules but perhaps the work rules should be re-examined.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Top Talkers Of 2016
Top Philly Sports Stories Of 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia