Dom Show Notes 12.30.16

December 30, 2016 12:01 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Another act of anti-Trump vandalism in Chestnut Hill.

9:05-President Obama issuing an order to remove 35 Russian operatives from the United States.

9:35-PA gas tax going up on Sunday.

9:40-Carson Wentz gives shotguns to his offensive line.

9:50-Amazon’s warehouse blimp.

10:00-NYPD allowing officers to wear turbans.

10:35-Simon & Schuster signing Milo to a book deal.

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:00-Emily Morse joined discussing the Thousand Women March in Philadelphia.

11:35-Game of the week.

11:45-Uber driver claims to go through 240 consecutive green lights in NYC.

