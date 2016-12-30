Crews At Navy Yard Prepare For Firework Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Year’s Eve is a day away, but crews at the Navy Yard are busy loading fireworks onto barges for tomorrow’s two big shows over the Delaware River.

It’s a four-day job, loading the explosives for two 13-minute shows.

Following an elaborate script, crews are preparing and wiring thousands of shells into mortars that will float on barges in the Delaware. Show producer Ken Furstoss with the fireworks company Pyrotecnico said he can fire-off larger shells over the river, making for a better show.

“Being on a barge gives me a lot more leeway,” he said. Because I’ve got nautical shells I can utilize on the water. There’s just a lot of different effects here. We can use larger shells, where in the city area we can’t use as large of a shell. So those kind of options are really nice.”

His crews will put on the 6 p.m. and midnight shows. And there’s no time for rest, because his company is also providing fireworks for Sunday’s 1 p.m. Eagles game at the Linc.